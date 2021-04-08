Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.63

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.63 and traded as high as C$31.66. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.15, with a volume of 73,991 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.63.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.5999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

