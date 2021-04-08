Homeros Price Tops $0.0534 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Homeros has a market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

