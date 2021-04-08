Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.39% of Homology Medicines worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

