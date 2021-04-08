Honest Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $106,321.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00265770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.90 or 0.00801442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,949.63 or 0.99685888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00711688 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

