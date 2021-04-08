Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.06 Billion

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce sales of $8.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

HON opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.