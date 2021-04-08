Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

HON traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $221.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

