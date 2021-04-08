Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

HON stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.71. 87,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $221.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.3% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

