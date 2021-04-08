HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $447,977.24 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $447,977.24 and $1.79 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

