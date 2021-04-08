Horizen Trading 28% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Horizen has a total market cap of $807.46 million and approximately $84.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $73.72 or 0.00126779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.00319880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00199775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 178% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,953,362 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

