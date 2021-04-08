Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HRL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,344,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 78,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

