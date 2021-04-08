Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

