Howdoo Price Reaches $0.0687 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00055900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00630823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

