Howdoo (UDOO) Price Reaches $0.0687

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

