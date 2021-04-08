H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $22.79 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

