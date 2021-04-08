H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.76 and traded as high as C$14.75. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 331,114 shares traded.

HR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at C$116,200. Insiders have sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 over the last quarter.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

