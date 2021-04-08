HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,280 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

