H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.76 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 300.90 ($3.93), with a volume of 32,264 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £119.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

