HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Achieves $17.52 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $280,483.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.54 or 0.99922365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00462796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00324795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00803378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00101184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004450 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

