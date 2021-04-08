Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 90,603 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

