HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 600 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HubSpot stock traded up $29.18 on Thursday, reaching $514.18. 563,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

