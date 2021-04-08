HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

NYSE HUBS traded up $29.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.16. 20,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $129.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

