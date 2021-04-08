HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $129.00 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,502. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

