HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 4.4%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $507.19 and last traded at $506.46. Approximately 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $478.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,106 shares of company stock worth $18,691,502. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

