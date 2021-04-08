Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.66%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

