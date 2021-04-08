Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.