Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.79

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.79 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 20.70 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,091,865 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £73.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.65.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.