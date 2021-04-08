HUNT (HUNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,463.00

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. HUNT has a market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $81,463.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

