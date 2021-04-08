Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.03 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

