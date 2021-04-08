Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

HUN stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 504,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,179,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

