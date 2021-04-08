Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,745.12 or 0.99890791 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $66.73 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00781656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.81 or 1.00289861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00714821 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

