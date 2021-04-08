Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $637.21 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $637.21 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

