Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. S&T Bank grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

