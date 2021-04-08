Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 141,062,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £53.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

