Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.69% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $125,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

