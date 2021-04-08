Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 24,842 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,841. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,427,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

