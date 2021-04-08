Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Hits $19.02 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $1.05 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

