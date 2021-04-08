Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.35. 6,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 452,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.