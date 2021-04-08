HyperBurn Reaches One Day Volume of $1,257.00 (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. HyperBurn has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded up 98.2% against the dollar. One HyperBurn coin can currently be bought for about $12.41 or 0.00021306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.00791966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,307.82 or 1.00137729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00703569 BTC.

HyperBurn Coin Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 664,710 coins and its circulating supply is 553,963 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.