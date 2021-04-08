HyperCash (HC) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $80.74 million and $60.62 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,782.02 or 0.99967264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00464056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00325673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.00794333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00100725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004457 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

