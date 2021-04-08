HyperDAO Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $417,697.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

