HyperExchange Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $17,074.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00266740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.00797952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,022.11 or 0.99785013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00702255 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

