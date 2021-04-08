HyperExchange Price Up 64.6% Over Last Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $10,649.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00783562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.25 or 0.99709407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00697756 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

