I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $10,261.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00452162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.13 or 0.04654127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,796,905 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

