I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.95 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $10,261.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00452162 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005391 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028699 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.13 or 0.04654127 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About I/O Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
I/O Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
