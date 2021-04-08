Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $46,447.49 or 0.81029020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $14.40 million and $2.61 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00262282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00778571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.36 or 1.00834455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00686694 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

