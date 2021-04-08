Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Day (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,439.69 or 0.67815613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00266804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00798074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.16 or 0.99681755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.29 or 0.00702043 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

