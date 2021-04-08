ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.