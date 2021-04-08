ICHI Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $15.97 or 0.00027608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $43.76 million and $289,692.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.