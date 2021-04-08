Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,323.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $4,323.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00281765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.90 or 0.00787843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.97 or 0.99854182 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.11 or 0.00700651 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.