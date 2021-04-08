Idena (IDNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,073.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $2,073.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00262292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00052713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00787647 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,087,121 coins and its circulating supply is 39,617,470 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

