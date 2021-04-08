IDEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.63 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $97.21 million and $9.63 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

